SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Recognition for South Dakota football didn’t stop at the weekend as the Missouri Valley Conference unveiled its football players of the week, with USD’s Carter Bell earning Co-Offensive honors while Dennis Shorter walked away with the Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Bell became the favorite target for quarterback Aidan Bouman in Saturday’s upset over NDSU. The junior wide receiver caught five passes for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns, each scoring reception tallying at least 50 yards to give the Bettendorf, Iowa native his second career game with two TD catches.

Junior strong safety Dennis Shorter led the defense with 13 total tackles and a key interception to hand NDSU it’s first turnover of the season. Shorter picked off the Bison once more on a two-point conversion in the final minute.