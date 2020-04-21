USD women’s basketball adds Oklahoma transfer Williston

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce the addition of Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston to the Coyote women’s basketball program. Williston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Coyotes beginning with the 2021-22 season.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Aspen join our women’s basketball family at the University of South Dakota!” said Plitzuweit. “The way we would describe Aspen is dynamic! She has a fun-loving personality and is a great competitor. She is going to be a great fit for our team, for our university and for our community. On the basketball court, she is a physical post who has the ability to score it with her back to the basket and is comfortable stepping out to the perimeter and shooting it as well.

“Aspen has competed at a very high level in the Big 12 the past two seasons and we believe that her best days are yet to come! We are so excited to welcome Aspen and her family to her new home here at USD!”

A 6-foot-4 center from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Williston spent the past two seasons playing for the University of Oklahoma under Sherri Coale. Williston was ranked by espnW as the No. 17 center in her signing class.

“I am so excited and grateful to have the opportunity to join the South Dakota women’s basketball team,” said Williston. “I am so excited to experience the energy and crowds at the games and cannot wait to be in Vermillion and meet my new family. Go Yotes!”

Williston was named to The Oklahoman Class 4A All-State first team and the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State team as a high school senior. She led Broken Bow High School to 93 wins her four seasons, three-straight Oklahoma Class 4A Tournaments, four district championships and two regional championships. She was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball at Broken Bow and also participated in track and field.

A member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Williston was named a top prospect by the Native Top 50 and all-state by the Oklahoma Native All State Association.

Williston plans to study kinesiology and sport management at South Dakota.

South Dakota is coming off one of the most successful seasons in Summit League history with a 30-2 overall record, sweeping the regular season and capturing the league tournament, setting records for weeks ranked in both major polls and reaching a record-high No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Williston joins the quartet of incoming freshmen in Morgan Hansen, Maddie Krull, Natalie Mazurek and Kyah Watson as additions for the 2020-21 season.