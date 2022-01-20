VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota came out firing to start the second half, forcing 10 third-quarter turnovers by the Leathernecks and scoring 16-straight points, to pull away with a 70-53 win over Western Illinois inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday night.
