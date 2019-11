South Dakota came into Thursday’s game with Missouri undefeated and receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll.

A back and forth first half gave way to a dominant second half for the ‘Yotes. Monica Arens scored 18, Ciara Duffy added 13 more, and the Coyotes beat Missouri for the second time in as many years, 72-56.

Up next for South Dakota, another team receiving votes in the AP Poll, Missouri State. That game is on Monday, November 25.