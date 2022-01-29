GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven dropped her third career 30-piece to lead South Dakota in a 88-72 win over North Dakota on Saturday afternoon inside the Betty Englestad Sioux Center.

South Dakota (18-4, 11-0) posted its second-highest scoring output of the season to win its 16th consecutive game.

“This afternoon’s game was a game of runs, adjustments, and it was great to pick up a key road victory in a tough environment!” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our defense didn’t necessarily hold them down percentage wise, but we were able to force turnovers which allowed us to create opportunities offensively, especially in the third quarter.”

All five Coyote starters finished in double-figures, and each made at least one 3-pointer as USD knocked down 10-of-20 behind the arc. The last time South Dakota had five players in double-figures was the Summit opener versus Oral Roberts in December.

Sjerven finished 13-of-19 from the field, including a career-best three triples. She added seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks to her stat line. Half of Sjerven’s 30 points came in the third quarter, including eight points in the first two minutes after the break.

Fifth-year senior Liv Korngable tallied 22 points, just shy of her career-high 24, while making 7-of-11 from the field. She also dished out five assists. Saturday marked the first time two players scored 20 or more points in a game since last February.

Second-year freshman Kyah Watson tallied 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting with a game-high eight boards. Fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb tallied 11 points with four assists and two steals. Second-year freshman Maddie Krull joined them with 10 points, five assists, four boards and a steal.

North Dakota (12-10, 6-5) was led by guard Kacie Borowicz with 22 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Claire Orth (14), Melissa Leet (12) and Maggie Manson (11) all joined her in double-figure scoring.

The Fighting Hawks held a 37-36 edge at the half after shooting 80 percent (12-of-15) in the second quarter for 27 points.

South Dakota answered out of the halftime break by scoring 32 points in the third quarter, a season-best for points in a quarter.

The Coyotes extended their lead to double-figures in the fourth quarter and went on to win 88-72. South Dakota made 53.2 percent (33-of-62) from the field.

North Dakota shot 45.3 percent (24-of-53) in the game and knocked down 19-of-22 (86.4 percent) from the free-throw line. The Fighting Hawks outrebounded the Coyotes 35-27.

The Coyotes also capitalized with 20 points off 17 Fighting Hawk turnovers in the game.

Sjerven is one of five players in USD history with three or more 30-point games. Her career high of 35 came earlier this season against Wichita State, while she had 31 points and 21 rebounds a year ago at Bradley. South Dakota all-time leading scorer Mandy Koupal had 20 30-point games at USD, Shelby Petersen had five and both Jodi Beavers and Amber Hegge join Sjerven with three.

South Dakota returns to action next Saturday at in-state rival South Dakota State. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D.