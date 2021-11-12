USD women can’t match #1 South Carolina in Mammoth Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota senior guard Liv Korngable dropped a career-high 24 points as the Coyotes fell 72-41 to No. 1/1 South Carolina inside the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night as a part of the Mammoth Invitational.

“This was an incredible challenge against a very good team, but as a team we will continue to learn and grow from these experiences,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We are so thankful for opportunities to play in big time games and tonight was a great atmosphere in the Sanford Pentagon.”

Korngable tied her career high of 24 points for the third time. She tallied her second-straight 20-point game of the season. Senior guard Chloe Lamb joined her in double-figures with 10 points.

South Carolina (2-0) had a balanced score sheet with only shooting guards Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke reaching double-figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The Gamecocks took advantage of its length between 6-foot-5 All-American Aliyah Boston and 6-foot-7 Syracuse transfer Kamilla Cardoso to put together a solid defensive performance against a Coyote team that ranked 37th nationally a year ago in scoring offense. The Gamecocks had 10 blocks in the game – four from Boston and three from 6-foot-2 forward Victaria Saxton. South Carolina also outrebounded USD 49-25.

The Coyotes (0-2) shot 25 percent (15-of-60) from the floor and made just 1-of-13 from behind the arc. The Gamecocks knocked down 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the field and 8-of-20 from three.

South Dakota returns to action on Monday night with a 6 p.m. tip-off at Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.