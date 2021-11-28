USD Volleyball set to play #12 Minnesota in opening round of NCAA Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota found out its destination for the opening round of the NCAA volleyball tournament during Sunday’s selection show.

The Coyotes, the Summit League tournament champions for the third time in four seasons, are headed to the Minneapolis region where they will face Minnesota in a first round match on Friday evening at 7 p.m.

South Dakota, coming off a three-set sweep over Omaha in the Summit League title match, will take a 20-9 record into the opening round contest.

“We are really excited for this draw!” coach Leanne Williamson said. “There is some familiarity with that program and we have a lot of respect for that coaching staff.”

Minnesota, the No. 12 national seed, has an overall record of 20-8 and went 15-5 during Big Ten Conference play. The Gophers posted four-set wins over Penn State and Maryland to close the regular season.

South Dakota is led by eighth-year head coach Leanne Williamson (163-75), who also spent five seasons as an assistant under then Coyotes head coach Matt Houk. Houk is currently an assistant coach at Minnesota on Hugh McCutcheon’s staff.

“We are so excited that we are at this point and will be able to continue on with our season,” said Williamson.

This will be the first-meeting ever between South Dakota and Minnesota, though the teams have played several times during the spring offseason schedules that typically follow a normal fall season.

Stanford and Iowa State are the other two teams in the Minneapolis region and will face off in the first match on Friday inside Maturi Pavilion.