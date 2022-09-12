SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The University of South Dakota women’s volleyball team is in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, putting together the best start to a season since 2019.

The team’s only setback came against #3 Louisville. But since then, the ‘Yotes have averaged 12.97 kills per set while also boasting the top hitting percentage in the conference at 2.49. Leading the squad is 3-time Summit League First Team selection Elizabeth Juhnke, who is atop the USD kills list this season.

Up next, South Dakota will be headed to the Bulls Volleyball Invite in Tampa, facing off against the 8-1 Stenson Hatters for the just the second time this decade.