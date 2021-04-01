USD-UNI football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

ST. LOUIS (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota (USD) and University of Northern Iowa (UNI) football game for Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference said the football game’s cancellation is due to a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contract tracing in USD’s Tier I personnel.

The university’s Tier I personnel consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff.

The USD/UNI game was set to happen at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday at 6 p.m. and will not be rescheduled.