VERMILLION, S.D. – Three Coyotes reached double-figures in South Dakota’s 70-43 win over St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.



South Dakota (16-4, 9-0 Summit) extends its nation-leading winning streak to 14-straight victories and finished the first half of the Summit slate with a perfect record.

Senior guard Chloe Lamb led all scorers with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Classmate Liv Korngable added 17 points, four assists and four rebounds. Second-year freshman Maddie Krull scored 15 points for the second-straight game. She was 5-of-9 from the floor with a pair of assists, a block and a steal.