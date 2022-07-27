SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former USD standout quarterback, Chris Streveler is the newest member of the New York Jets.

The announcement was made in a press release by the Jets on Tuesday afternoon.

Streveler started his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League. He led them to a CFL Championship in 2019.

He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and played in seven games over the next two seasons.

Streveler spent some time in the offseason with the Miami Dolphins, after he signed with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad in November.

There are now four quarterbacks on the Jets roster including Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and now Chris Streveler.

The Jets training camp began on July 26.