USD special teams preparing for upcoming season

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Fall football camps are in full swing nationwide from high school to college and after having half of their season canceled due to COVID in the spring, the South Dakota Coyotes enter the fall with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

The Coyotes will be looking for their first winning season since 2017 this fall and are led by a veteran linebacking corps on defense but don’t have a ton of experience on the rest of that side of the ball. Luckily for them, they should be helped out by MOC-Floyd Valley alum Brady Schutt, who was named a preseason All-American for the second straight year after averaging a career best 46 yards per punt in the spring, a feat that he says is partially a product of his teammates buying in on special teams.

“We’ve got guys that may be starters on offense or defense that hop in and start on special teams, and they go 100%, whether it’s blocking, or getting down and covering. Dalton is a great coverage guy. Trey Thomas did a great year out on the edge getting coverage for us and so that just really helps with that punt and everything like that,” Schutt said.

The Coyotes will kick off the season against the Kansas Jayhawks on September 3.