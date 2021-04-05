USD-SDSU football game on Saturday canceled due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota (USD) and the South Dakota State University (SDSU) football game on Saturday in Brookings has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference said the cancellation of the April 10 game is due to the COVID-19 protocols involving USD’s Tier 1 personnel.

The university’s Tier 1 personnel consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff. The conference said the game will not be rescheduled.

This is the third straight football game that USD has had to cancel due to COVID-19. The first one was for the game against North Dakota State on March 27 at the DakotaDome.

The second football game cancellation was originally scheduled for April 2 against the University of Northern Iowa.

