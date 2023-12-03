VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, Charles Pierre rushed for 123 yards and No. 3-seed South Dakota defeated Sacramento State 34-24 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

South Dakota had three quick-strike touchdowns in the second quarter. First, Josiah Ganues intercepted a Kaiden Bennett pass, setting up the Coyotes at the Sac State 33. Three plays later, Bouman threw to Javion Phelps for an 18-yard touchdown. Two plays later, Mi’Quise Grace scooped a fumble by Bennett and raced 56 yards for another touchdown. On the second play after a Sacramento State touchdown drive, Bouman connected with JJ Galbreath on a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Marcus Fulcher’s second 2-yard touchdown run of the second quarter got the Hornets within 24-14 at halftime. Travis Theis added a 3-yard touchdown run for South Dakota in the third quarter for a 31-14 lead. The teams exchanged field goals in the fourth quarter before Sacramento State wrapped up the scoring with a 3-yard TD pass from Carson Camp to Jared Gipson.

Bouman was 11-of-16 passing for 174 yards and the Coyotes (10-2) racked up 368 yards of total offense.

Camp was 14-of-23 passing for 168 yards and the Hornets (8-5) had 350 total yards.

South Dakota, which has defeated five top 25 teams this season, advances to the quarterfinals and will play North Dakota State, which defeated Montana State 35-34 in overtime on Saturday.

It was Sacramento State’s fourth consecutive appearance in the second round and the Hornets reached the quarterfinals last year.