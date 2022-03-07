SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman combined for 39 points on 14-of-20 shooting to lead top-seeded South Dakota State to an 83-60 win against South Dakota Monday in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament inside the Sanford PREMIER Center.

It was the fourth time the two rivals have met in the tournament and the Jacks have won all four. SDSU made 20-of-29 shots in the first half, took a 55-30 lead into halftime and never looked back. The Jacks (29-4) advance to Tuesday’s championship game where they will take on the winner of North Dakota State and Oral Roberts.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 19 points to lead South Dakota, which won six of its final eight games to finish with a 19-12 record. Mason Archambault added 10 points. The Coyotes shot 44 percent from the field including a 5-for-20 effort from 3-point range.

Wilson, Scheierman and Zeke Mayo combined for 40 points during a first half in which South Dakota State had just seven empty possessions on offense. Mayo was 5-for-6 with three 3-pointers and scored all 13 of his points before the break. Scheierman scored 15 of his 18 in the first half and Wilson got 12 of his game-high 21.

South Dakota simply wasn’t able to keep pace. The Coyotes won the second half, but were minus-15 on the boards and outscored 13-5 at the free-throw line. Xavier Fuller offered eight points in 13 solid minutes off the Coyote bench. Hunter Goodrick had eight rebounds to go with seven points.