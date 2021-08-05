USD kicks off fall camp grateful after a disappointing 2020 season

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — There’s no possible way the 2021 fall football season could be any worse to South Dakota than it was in 2020/2021.

After getting into their fall camp, and the all the excitement that comes with it, the Missouri Valley Football Conference decided to postpone the fall season to spring of 2021. Then, after all the waiting, had to postpone their season opener hosting Western Illinois after the Bulldogs had Covid issues. the team managed to play four straight games after the postponement, but then a rash of Covid-19 hit not just USD, but several of their opponents, forcing the cancellation of the Coyotes final four games of the season, as their 2021 campaign ended with a 1-3 record.

USD returns most of their roster this fall after the spring 2021 season, and expects to be much more competitive now that things are starting to return to normal.