USD holding welcoming celebration for silver medalist Chris Nilsen’s return

Silver medalist Christopher Nilsen, of the United States, stands during the medal ceremony for the men’s pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

VERMILLION, S.D.—A celebration welcoming back Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen is set for noon Friday inside the Muenster University Center on the University of South Dakota campus.

The event is free and open to the public. USD President Sheila Gestring, Athletic Director David Herbster and Associate Director of Track and Field Derek Miles, who also serves as Nilsen’s coach, will be part of the festivities.

Coyote Nation is encouraged to line Cherry St. from Pine St. to University St. at 11:50 a.m. to cheer Nilsen’s arrival. Fans can then enter through the east entrance of the MUC to continue the celebration.

Following the program, Nilsen, Gestring, Herbster and Miles will all be available for 1-on-1 interviews with members of the media. Media members who plan to attend are encouraged to contact Bryan Boettcher at bryan.boettcher@usd.edu ahead of Friday’s program.

Nilsen, who hails from Kansas City, Missouri, attended USD from 2016-20 and won three NCAA national pole vault titles. His second-place finish in his Olympic debut came after clearing a personal-best height of 19-feet-7-inches. The silver medal is the highest pole vault finish by an American in the Olympics since 2004.