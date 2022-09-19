SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- A pair of South Dakota Coyotes football players earned recognition for their performances after the team’s 38-21 win over Cal Poly last week.

Senior left tackle Alex Jensen was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week while sophomore quarterback Carson Camp was tabbed Co-National Performer of the Week by College Football Performance Awards. Jensen helped anchor a strong offensive performance from USD, as the Yotes averaged 17 yards per pass and over five yards per carry.

Camp had himself a big day as well, completing 18 of his 21 passes as he threw for a career-high 355 yards while recording for three touchdowns and added a 75-yard rushing score in USD’s win.