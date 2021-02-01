USD Football working on fundamentals with spring season quickly approaching

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The wait is almost over the for the South Dakota Coyotes football team.

USD is set to open its spring season on February 19th when they host Western Illinois at 6:00, leaving less than three weeks to get everything in order for a their match up with the Leathernecks. The Coyotes have had an extra-long offseason, not playing a game since November 23, 2019. But that time isn’t going to waste. The team hopes that having it will help them be a little crisper coming out the gates in an already unconventional spring season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories