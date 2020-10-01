USD football using spring-like fall practices to prepare for spring season

VERMILLION, S.D. – It’s back to spring practices for the South Dakota Coyotes football team, sort of.
After opening fall camp in August, and having practices ended due to the season being postponed, the Coyotes opened their fall practice schedule on Tuesday, using the time to get a look at their roster – similar to how they would in a traditional spring season. The team is allowed 15 practices this fall, will use those to see where their strengths are heading into the COVID-pushed spring season, while also getting extra reps for incoming freshman, who have never practiced collegiately.
The Coyotes open their season February 19 hosting Western Illinois.