USD football using spring-like fall practices to prepare for spring season

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Jake Lynott won a state title with the West Sioux Falcons in 2017, and was looking forward to a college career at Augustana. But after a red shirt year with the Vikings, the northwest Iowa native decided he wanted to come back to Siouxland.

"I leaned a lot of lessons there but it just didn't seem to be my environment or my opportunity," said Lynott. "So I reconsidered around that Christmas break and decided to come here to be in an environment with Coach McCarty and a bunch of Northwest Iowa guys that I enjoyed playing with. I think it is the right decision… and then unfortunately last year, a week before the season, I tore my ACL."