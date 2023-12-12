VERMILLION. S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota football season is in the books with a trio of USD players earning recognition as some of the best players in the FCS circuit. Linebacker Brock Mogensen, defensive back Myles Harden and defensive end Brendan Webb were named to Associated Press FCS All-American teams.

Mogensen earned a spot on the Defensive First Team, as the Missouri Conference Defensive Player of the Year led the conference in tackles and league play becoming the third USD linebacker to earn All-America honors since 2013.

Harden is the program’s first All-American cornerback since 2006, appearing on the Defensive Third Team.

Webb also made the Defensive Third Team, becoming the second USD player at the position to end the year as an All-American lineman at the FCS level.