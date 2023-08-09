VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Coyotes held its Media Day, giving us a first glimpse of a ‘Yotes squad that aims to not only exceed its performance in 2022, but exceed the expectations of the upcoming season.

USD, who was picked ninth in the MVFC Preseason Poll, return a trio of all-conference second team selections in linebackers Brock Mogensen and Stephen Hillis alongside defensive back Myles Harden.

At the helm for South Dakota is head coach Bob Nielson, who is entering his eighth season with the program. Quarterback Aidan Bouman also returns, taking part in his first full season as QB1. The Iowa State transfer took over starting duties on October 20th, throwing for 772 yards while scoring nine touchdowns in four games. Bouman earned a spot on the MVFC All-Newcomer Team.

This season’s squad features a pair of local products in OABCIG standout Beckett DeJean as well as former Northwestern College linebacker and 2022 NAIA All-American First Team selection Parker Fryar.

With the season just weeks away, USD emphasized how going the extra effort against each other will help them elevate as a group.

“It’s been good. We push each other each day to be the best we can. It’s just about us. We want to be the best that we can and do what we can,” DeJean said.

“Teammates, coaches, and everyone at South Dakota has been really nice to me and very welcoming. I’m very excited to get started. We already have gotten started, but get going toward the regular season,” Fryar added.

“We’re getting guys bought in, which is the most fun. It’s fall camp, all you have to think about right now is football. Being with the guys, being out there, and competing…it’s an absolute blast,” Bouman highlighted.

South Dakota opens up its season on the road at Missouri on August 31st. The team’s home opener is scheduled for September 9th against St. Thomas.