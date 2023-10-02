VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – If haven’t been following South Dakota football now’s the time to start. The Coyotes came into the Fargo Dome last Saturday with a chip on their shoulder and left with a massive 24-19 upset over former No. 2 North Dakota State, giving the Yotes its first win against the Bison since 2015.

It was clear USD wanted to take control of the conference opener early. The Coyotes found the end zone in its first three drives building a 21-3 lead into the break, scoring on four of their five possessions while the defense held the edge. The Bison did win the total yardage battle with 348 yards, but it was the Yotes’ turnover-free way of play that kept them one step ahead of the 2021 national champs.

An offensive charge led by new starting quarterback Aidan Bouman who threw for 168 yards on 10-of-12 passing for two touchdowns. A total team effort ending in a staple win for the program, one that’s caught the attention of the FCS football world.

“Our guys did exactly what they needed to do to win,” South Dakota football head coach Bob Nielson said. “They played with confidence, got off to a good start, took care of a lot of the little things that are important in football we did a good job with the kicking game. Less than 40 offensive plays but we scored 24 points. It’s not necessarily home many plays you’re running it’s how efficent you are with those plays and things that we need ton continue to do to be successful.”

USD is back at home for the Dakota Days homecoming game on Saturday hosting conference newcomer Murray State. Kickoff at the Dakota Dome set for 2:00 p.m.