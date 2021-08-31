USD focused on taking down FBS school Kansas in season opener

(KCAU) — USD has played an FBS team each year since 2010, except for last year’s COVID season. With two wins in that decade of play, first against Minnesota in 2010 and against Bowling Green in 2017.

Against Bowling Green in 2017, the Coyotes forced three turnovers and racked up 520 total yards of offense, but that’s generally how FCS teams have always upset those in the FBS: by being aggressive.

It’s something Head Coach Bob Nielson has been preaching to his team this week.

“You have to execute at a really high level. You can’t make a lot of mistakes, and then you’ve got to create some opportunities. To be in the hunt, and have a chance to win at the end you’re going to have to play well the entire game. And they’re going to have really good personell. At most positions we’re going to be playing against if not the best then certainly some of the best personell that we’ll play against all year,” Nielson said.

Kickoff set for Friday night at 7 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas.