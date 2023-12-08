VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The dome may look quiet now, but with the upcoming playoff game against NDSU, it will soon be filled with Coyote fans.

“So it’s a big rivalry game for us and just a perfect like South Dakota, North Dakota battle. But we’re excited to get to host it here and be in our dome,” fan Trish Felecos said.

“As a Coyote, like being in college athletics, we don’t like NDSU. So all we want to do is kind of just beat the bison every time that we go against them,” student Jayden Green said.

While many students have been busy with finals this week, they are excited to take a break for the game.

“But I would say that the past couple of games, the fact we’re in the playoffs and stuff, it’s made everybody way more excited to watch football. And yeah, everyone doesn’t leave at halftime anymore,” says Green.

USD has made it to the FCS playoffs three times in the last 6 years, with this being the first trip to the quarterfinals. Fans say that the team continues to improve.

“I think the offense has gotten a lot better this year and just a lot more confident with some of the players and some of the things that they’re trying to do. So it’s been really cool to see. Our defense has always been really strong,” Felecos said.

This will be the second time this season that USD takes on NDSU. The two teams have similar records, both sustaining 10 wins, but on this campus, fans have high hopes the Coyotes will come out on top.

“So we won the first game. So we’re hoping to just do that again. It’ll be tougher, though, I’m sure, but I think we’re ready for it,” Felecos said.

Kickoff is Saturday, December 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dakotadome.