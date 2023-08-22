VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – With South Dakota’s season opener against Iowa State just three days away, the ‘Yotes made their way to the mics for its media day.

USD looking to follow up a momentous 2022 season with a stellar season in 2023. Last year, the Coyotes won 29 matches, highlighted by the team’s 11-game win streak followed by an even bigger 13-match win streak. Head coach Leanne Williamson and South Dakota took home the Summit League regular season and tournament titles, booking a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Even though USD lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the ‘Yotes are taking away the positives from the experience and building on them this season.

“I would say that it’s a lot of positive motivation. It obviously sucks to lose, but I think we really put our heart into that game and we saw a glimpse of what we can do and how we can continue to expand on that and hopefully win a game in the NCAA Tournament this year,” South Dakota senior and Sergeant Bluff native Madison Harms said.

“Obviously, we’re going to draw from past experiences. A lot of people in this gym have had championship match experience, had NCAA Tournament experience…some of them on the court, some of them maybe as a teammate and I think every single one of those experiences is important as we continue to move forward,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson added.