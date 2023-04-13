SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After becoming the USD volleyball all-time wins leader last fall, Coyotes women’s head coach Leanne Williamson earned a five-year contract extension that will run through the fall of 2027.

Williamson, who completed her ninth season as head coach of the Coyotes, has been named the Summit League Coach of the Year three times and has led USD to the NCAA Tournament for times in the last five years. Last season was an excellent one for the program as the Coyotes earned the Summit League regular season and tournament trophy in the same season.

The Hartland, Wisconsin native also earned AVCA North Region Coach of the Year honors this past season.