COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Sioux City Musketeers head coach Luke Strand, who is set to start his first season as head men’s ice hockey coach at Minnesota State University this fall, will serve as head coach of the U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team that will compete in the upcoming 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, it was announced today by USA Hockey.

The tournament is set for August 1-6 in Břeclav, Czechia, and Piešťany, Slovakia.

Strand will be joined by assistant coaches Karl Goehring (Apple Valley, Minn.), Jimmy Mullin (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Nick Oliver (Wannaska, Minn.).

Strand will serve as head coach of the Under-18 Men’s Select Team for the first time, having previously worked as an assistant coach for the U.S. Junior Select Team that won the 2010 World Junior A Challenge.

Additionally, Maverick Associate Head Coach and former Sioux City Musketeers general manager Troy, G. Ward, has been named to the team’s Player Personnel Staff.