University of Iowa to cut four sports programs after 2020-21 academic year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Iowa announced on Friday that they’re discontinuing four sports programs at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

Those four programs are men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis.

Those teams will have the chance to compete in their upcoming seasons, should the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 permit, before they are discontinued at the varsity level.

The university will honor all of the existing scholarships through graduation for those student-athletes who choose to remain at Iowa, as well as the contracts of the affected coaches.

Officials said that they considered in part the following:

Sponsorship at the NCAA Division I level

Impact on gender equity and Title IX compliance

Expense savings

History of the sport at Iowa

Engagement level, and other factors.

To read the full letter from UI’s President Bruce Harreld and Director of Athletics, Gary Barta, see below.