University of Iowa pauses ticket sales for 2020 football season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Iowa has announced on Monday that it has paused the ticket sales for the 2020 football season.

Only people who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.

The new sales for the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village, and single-games ticket sales are paused until a clearer picture of the stadium’s capacity and social distancing requirements are determined.

“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support,” said Gary Barta, Director of Athletics Chair. “With the current information available, we need to pause additional sales and focus on reduced-capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders. We anticipate finalizing this by late July and will share with our fans. The option of having the ability to accommodate as many Hawkeye fans who are comfortable attending a game in Kinnick Stadium is still one of the scenarios.”

The Hawkeye Express, which has provided fans with train transportation from a satellite parking lot in Coralville to Kinnick Stadium since 2006, will not be operational for the 2020 football season.

Iowa fans who had purchased tickets for the Hawkeye Express will have an opportunity to have a refund or credit towards other parking options.

The ticketing and parking for all of the venues starting in the fall of 2020 will move to mobile-only. Mobile tickets and parking passes will be scanned for smartphones or smartwatches to access parking lot and gates. The traditional paper tickets and parking hangtags will not be printed and mailed.

People who utilized the public parking lots on game day will have the ability to pre-purchase mobile parking passes until 12 p.m. on the Friday before a home game.

The day-of-game sales in public parking lots will continue as spaces allows. Credit cards will be the only acceptable form of payment on game day.

“Mobile ticketing will provide contact less entry to our venues, while also giving greater flexibility and ticket security,” said Barta. “As conditions evolve throughout the coming year, mobile tickets provide more options to deliver the best fan experience in a changing environment for all our venues.”

The fans will need to have a smartphone/watch to access events as the University of Iowa Athletics will also move away from PDF ticket print-outs for mobile ticket delivery. Ticket holders who don’t have access to a smartphone should contact the Athletics Ticket Office to make arrangements.

The season ticket holders who selected the traditional paper ticket option during the renewal period will receive a commemorative set of printed tickets at the end of the football season.

Ticket buyers will receive links that allow them to download tickets and parking to Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Pay (Android).

Before reaching the venue gates, fans will simply pull up the tickets with QR codes on their smartphone/watch screen to show the gate attendant for scanning.

They will be instructed to download the tickets/passes before the game into their Apple Wallet or into Google Pay.

Information will be provided throughout the summer to assist in managing account access and tickets on mobile devices. Hawkeye fans will be informed of these instructions through either email, by clicking here, and through social media.

Season ticket holders and single-game buyers will continue to have the ability to post mobile tickets to StubHub. Fans can access StubHub through their ticket account in the event that they’re unable to attend the event.

The suites and premium seat holders will receive their ticket booklet, although adjustments to the capacity and parking could be implemented as more information becomes available.

If the event that the 2020 season is disrupted, the University of Iowa Athletics Department will provide future credit or ticket refunds.