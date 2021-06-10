University of Iowa expands sales of alcohol at Kinnick Stadium and other sporting events

Iowa plays Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Penn State won 17-12. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

IOWA CITY, IOWA — The University of Iowa is expanding sales of beer and wine throughout Kinnick Stadium this fall and at Carver-Hawkeye arena and other venues later in the year.

The one-year pilot program will expand the alcohol sales already available in one section of Kinnick Stadium to most sections, except for vending areas next to home and visiting student sections. The university will continue the alcohol service during athletic events at Carver-Hawkeye Arean (including wrestling and women’s and men’s basketball) and the Duane Banks and Bob Pearl Fields – home to the Hawkeye baseball and softball programs.

The university is also adjusting tailgating hours at Kinnick Stadium along with the alcohol sales announcement. UI controlled parking lots will open six hours before kickoff on gameday. The school previously opened lots at 6:00 a.m. regardless of game time. Only RVs will be allowed to park overnight before home games.

The school says it will review the program after the year. Thirty percent of net alcohol sales will go towards “research-based initiatives … to decrease high-risk drinking and the related harmful consequences”, according to the school’s new release announcing the changes.

The school says it is the seventh in the Big Ten to offer beer and wine in public areas at home football games. They add that half of all ‘Power Five’ schools will sell alcohol this year.