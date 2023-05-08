SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa Hawkeyes athletic program announced that 26 Hawkeyes student-athletes are a part of a sports wagering investigation, with the university alerting the NCAA of the potential violations, according to a press release from the University of Iowa.

The release highlights that 26 current student-athletes and one full-time employee of Iowa’s Department of Athletics. The athletes are a part of Iowa’s baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s track and field, and men’s wrestling programs.

In a statement, the University of Iowa stated:

“The University of Iowa and the Department of Athletics are aware of the sports wagering investigation and are fully cooperating. We have alerted the NCAA of the potential violations and we have hired outside counsel to assist in the investigative process. The athletics department provides education on NCAA rules regarding the prohibition of sports wagering as well as the potential consequences.”

