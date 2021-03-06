Unity Christian’s second half defense lifts Knights to third state championship in program history

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – If you watched just the first quarter of the 2021 Iowa Class 3A girl’s state championship game, you’d have thought West Lyon was poised to run away with their first state championship in team history. Wildcats junior post Brooke Meyer had scored ten of her team’s 14 first quarter points, and looked unstoppable down low. But after that big opening quarter, Unity Christian held the South Dakota State commit to just two points the rest of the game, and zero after halftime.

West Lyon led 23-19 at halftime, but the second half saw Unity come out and score the opening six points for a Knights lead, as the game went to the fourth tied at 29. Knights senior Janie Schoonhoven took over from there. The Dordt commit scored the first seven points of the frame, helping Unity to a 10-0 run to open the fourth, and pull away for the final time as the Knights won their third state championships in program history 48-31.