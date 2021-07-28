Unity Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley’s seasons come to a close at state baseball tournaments

IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — In MOC-Floyd Valley’s first trip to state in 19 years, the Dutch didn’t exactly get the full experience.

Up against the #2 team in the state in Xavier, Carson Jager gave MOCFV the first lead of the game with a shot up the middle to score Nikolai Wede, but it was bad news from there.

Xavier scored a pair in the bottom of the first to take the lead, and dropped 13 in the third inning before sealing the win with three more in the fourth for a 15-run lead win 18-3. The Dutch’s season ends at 27-9.

CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) — Unity Christian’s first trip to state since 2002 ended up looking a lot like their only other trip 19 years prior.

The Knights, coming off a first round win over Clarinda, scored the first runs of the game versus two-time reigning Class 2A champions Van Meter, courtesy of a Clayton Bosma three-run home run in the third inning. However, that was just one of three Unity Christian hits in the ballgame, with the Knights unable to keep up with Van Meter’s offense, eventually falling 4-3. Unity Christian’s season ends at 21-8.