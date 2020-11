CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) - There's nothing harder than making it near the top of the mountain, and not to finish. It's a little easier, however, knowing it's not your last mountain.

During Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Class 2A championship versus Waukon, sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer was clearly a point of emphasis for the Indians' defense. The usually fleet of foot quarterback was stymied most of the game, as Waukon's defense focused on preventing big plays from Lutmer's legs, and wanted to force him to use his arm. In the process, however, the sophomore took some huge hits, including one late in the fourth quarter, with the Lions down 22-14, that resulted in his third, and final, interception of the night, as the Lions fell 28-14.