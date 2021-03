SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Relays are pleased to announce its plans for competition for the 56th running of the Relays at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17.

The opening day on Friday will consist of college events only while the high schools will compete on Saturday. The middle school events, normally scheduled for Friday, have been shifted to Thursday, April 15 at Dakota Valley High School. The freshman level events, also normally held on Friday, will be moved into Saturday’s high school portion of the meet. The Elementary fun run has been canceled for the 2021 Relays.