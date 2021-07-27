Unity Christian baseball opens first trip to state tournament in 19 years with 6-2 win over Clarinda

CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) — After qualifying for their first state baseball tournament in 2002, Unity Christian had to wait 19 years before they would return to state, but in both trips will leave with at least one win.

The Knights entered this year’s state tournament as the #4 seed, and faced off with #5 Claringa in their first round matchup. The Knights didn’t take long to get on the board, a throwing error giving Unity a 1-0 lead after one inning of play. The two sides answered each other run-for-run, until the Knights took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of a Braeden Bosma RBI double to make it 3-2 Unity Christian. The Knights added three more runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth to come away with a 6-2 win.

Senior pitcher Tanner Schouten picked up the win with 6 2/3 innings of work with nine strikeouts before Tyler Wieringa came on for the final out to close the game. Tuesday’s win gives Unity Christian its second state tournament win in as many trips.

Unity Christian will play in the Class 2A state semifinal on Wednesday at 6:00 versus #1 Van Meter in Carroll.