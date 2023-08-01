AUCKLAND, New Zealand (KCAU) – The United States Women’s National Team played in its Group E finale against Portugal, with the US squad looking to claim the top spot in the group over the Netherlands while booking a spot in the Round of 16.

The USWNT had its best chance of the half in the 14th minute as Sophia Smith connected with Lynn Williams on a header that was covered by Portugal. Neither team scored in the first half.

Alex Morgan produced a pair of great looks in the second half, but could not convert.

Portugal knocked on the door in stoppage time, with its shot in stoppage time hitting the post. The game would end in a scoreless draw, sufficient enough for the United States to advance to the knockout stage.

“These players have shown so much in the last couple of games and I think that it’s the veteran players continuing to instill confidence in this team. This isn’t the first time in my career that we’ve gone through second in the group. That happened in 2011, got to the finals and were unlucky in penalties. So, I believe that this is a group that will get us to the final again. But, we have to take it one step at a time,” United States forward Alex Morgan said after the match.

The USWNT will play its first game of the next round at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Image Courtesy: AP