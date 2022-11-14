CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WHO) — The University of Northern Iowa’s men’s basketball team was placed on lock down on Monday morning after a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia on Sunday evening where the Panthers were scheduled to play. The shooting left 3 members of the UVA football team dead and two other students injured.

The Panthers basketball team is now heading back to Cedar Falls after their game against the Cavaliers was canceled in the wake of the shooting. Police say five people were shot while riding on a bus returning from an off-campus trip. A suspect fled from the scene of the shooting, leading to an overnight manhunt. That manhunt left the UNI Panthers on lockdown on Monday morning. A suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody later Monday morning.

UNI’s game against Virginia scheduled for Monday evening is canceled. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson released this statement: