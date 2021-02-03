Unbeaten Kingsley-Pierson girls relying on each other to reach new heights

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Last year, Kingsley-Pierson’s top scorer was Jayde Barto, who averaged nearly 18 points per game. Now, the Panthers have a three-headed monster that’s made up of McKenzie Goodwin, Delaney Iseminger, and Brooklyn Beery. Combined, the three score more than 38 points per game.

“To have different people that can score is hard to defend and it’s hard to scout because you dont know,” said Kingsley-Pierson head girls basketball coach Nicole Goodwin. “We have a bunch of different defenses, we run a bunch of different offenses.”

“We rely on each other, it’s what brings us together,” said Panthers senior guard Brooklyn Beery. “If I’m not having a good night then I’ll pass it more, and if I’m hot then I’ll shoot it, but we all look at each other as the open girl.”

But they’re not the only ones playing well on this squad, the Panthers play nine-deep, and all of them have a job to do. In fact, all nine of K-P’s regular players have started at least one game this season.

“Having bench personnel that can step up and the level doesn’t drop and any night your opponents are gonna try and stop an aspect of your game,” said Goodwin. “So I’m blessed to have people who can come up and step into those roles.”

“Our bench is amazing,” said Panthers senior Delaney Iseminger. “Every girl that sits on that bench is huge. We have so many people who do so many amazing things during games. And being excited for each others’ success is a huge part of what we do.”

Their on-court success is directly linked to their teamwork. These girls trust one another, and that relationship has allowed them to become the best team they can be.

“We all know how each other play, we know where everyone is going, we know how everyone is going to move on the court so that’s definitely an advantage on our team,” said Panthers senior guard Abbi Bailey.

“On and off the court we’re all super close,” said Iseminger. “Even outside of basketball, we’re always in the hallways at school, we’re always talking. In the locker room, it doesn’t matter how old you are, you’re a part of this team. Everybody has a role on this team, and everybody plays really well.”

Kingsley-Pierson has been lights-out all season long, and they’re hoping their teamwork and friendship can take them as far as possible into the postseason.