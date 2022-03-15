SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – They say the past is in the past. But after Dakota Valley’s lose in the SDHSAA boys state semifinals a year ago, it’s a feeling of heartbreak the team isn’t planning on reliving this time around.

Since the first tip of this season though, the Panthers have left nothing to chance sporting a program-best 23-0 record. The DV boys enter the state tournament as the one seed and the lone undefeated in Class A, while being one of just two squads in all of South Dakota yet to suffer a loss.

But with each extension of a perfect mark comes the pressure of preserving it. Factor in their first round matchup against eight seed and defending state champs Sioux Falls Christian, it’s a means to continue their trek towards perfection and never underestimating their opponents along the way.

No. 1 Dakota Valley will face No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian at 1:00 on Thursday in Rapid City.