SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – During halftime of Bishop Heelan’s boys basketball game on December 12th, the Crusaders retired Tyler Cropley’s jersey. Cropley becomes the third player in program history to have a retired number.

Cropley made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals on September 19th while he still owns eight Bishop Heelan records.

A commemorative night for Cropley, who currently plays for the Omaha Storm Chasers, to celebrate with the Bishop Heelan community.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean having the jersey out there on the field and the banner they’re going to put on the field, it’s pretty cool to see.” Cropley said. “When Coach Osborne told me, it just didn’t really click. I was at the State football game…I was watching the game and then on my way home, I understood what was going on and it seemed pretty cool that they were going to do that and to have Andy out there with me meant the world.”