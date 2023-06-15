SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Nebraska Huskers softball team made quite the splash in the transfer portal, adding one of the nation’s best players to the roster for next season. Two-time First Team All-American Jordy Bahl will be suiting up for Big Red.

The Papillion, Neb. native will be back in her home state with two years of eligibility remaining. Bahl looks to make an instant impact for a Nebraska team that won the Big Ten Tournament title in 2022 and was an NCAA Regional Finalist in 2023.

Bahl played her last two seasons at Oklahoma, with the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s College World Series compiling a 44-2 record with 297 strikeouts in 288 2/3 innings. The two-time national champion recorded an ERA of 1.00 during her Sooners tenure, which is the lowest mark since the pitching distance was increased back in 1988.

Image Courtesy: Nebraska Huskers Athletics