Below is the USA Today American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coaches Poll for the Week of August 7th, 2023:
Team (first-place votes)
- Georgia (61)
- Michigan
- Alabama (4)
- Ohio State (1)
- LSU
- USC
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Oregon
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Mississippi
- Tulane
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
Others receiving votes: Iowa 169, South Caroline 89, Florida 63, Texas-San Antonio 59, Pittsburgh 52, UCLA 42, Kentucky 34, Baylor 28, Troy 25, Arkansas 20, Fresno State 19, NC State 19, Auburn 18, Boise State 18, Miami (FL) 16, Minnesota 16, Mississippi State 13, Oklahoma State 12, Missouri 11, Maryland 10, SMU 8, South Alabama 8, Illinois 7, Air Force 6, Wake Forest 6, Toledo 5, Washington State 4, Houston 3, Arizona 2, BYU 2, Duke 2, James Madison 1, Kansas 1, Memphis 1