COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) unveiled its 2023 Hall of Fame Class, which boasts a pair of Siouxland products.

Mark Hey served as a coach for Battle Creek-Ida Grove in 1992, a stop that was a part of his 540 career wins.

Also, longtime Remsen St. Mary’s manager Jim Wesselmann will be inducted. He spent 13 years with RSM and ten with Okoboji. Wesselmann registered 672 career wins in 33 years as a head coach.

The pair make up part of the five-person Hall of Fame class that will be inducted during a ceremony in Cedar Rapids on January 20th.

Image Courtesy: IHSBCA