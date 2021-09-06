Tight defense and minimal errors propel Hawkeyes to convincing week one win

IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The full crowd at Kinnick Stadium was hungry for Hawkeye win, and that’s exactly what they got as #18 Iowa kept its foot on the gas from start to finish during their 34-6 win over Indiana on Saturday.

Returning from a third-straight-season-ending injury, Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. continued to have fits against a stubborn Iowa defense, holding the redshirt junior quarterback to 156 passing yards, three interceptions (two of which were pick 6’s by Iowa’s Riley Moss), and zero touchdowns.

Running back Tyler Goodson carried the ground game for the Hawkeyes, gaining 99 yards on 19 carries while starting quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 145 yards, in spite of only completing 13 of 27 passes. Per usual though, the Hawkeye defense, mainly the secondary, proved to be the anchor behind Iowa’s overwhelming victory over the Hoosiers to open their 2021 season.

The Hawkeyes hit the road to Ames for the annual Cy-Hawk game against #7 Iowa State next Saturday. Game time is set for 3:30pm.