Image credit: United Sports Academy

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The MVP United Volleyball club in North Sioux City is known for its talent not only in our area, but around the globe as a pair of alumnae have taken their talents overseas for their professional careers.

Alexis Conway and Kenzie Foley are the most recent members of the volleyball club to go pro overseas. Conway, who was a three-sport star at MOC-Floyd Valley and an All Big-12 First Team member at Iowa State, recently completed another professional season in Europe.

Also, former Sergeant Bluff-Luton star and St. Cloud State alumni Kenzie Foley played for Beyond Sports Organization in Italy. Foley was the AVCA Division II National Freshman of the Year as well as a St. Cloud State All-American in 2021.