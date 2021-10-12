Two Coyotes named to Summit League’s Preseason Second Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota senior guard Xavier Fuller and junior forward Tasos Kamateros have been voted to the Summit League Preseason Second Team as announced by the Summit League Monday. This is the first preseason honors for both players. South Dakota is picked to finish fourth in the team race in a poll conducted by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and select media.

Fuller earned all-Summit League honorable mention honors in his first season as a Yote in 2020-21. The Mesa, Arizona, native entered the starting lineup in December and started the rest of the season. Fuller finished the season third on the team in scoring with 8.9 points per game.

Fuller recorded double digits in scoring on ten different occasions last season and recorded 20-plus points twice including a career-high 22 points against Oral Roberts in the thrilling 86-84 victory. He shot 50 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from deep and 89.1 percent from the line.

Kamateros played in all 25 games and started in 20 last season. The Athens, Greece native made a big leap from his freshman season to his sophomore season averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last year. He shot 52.1 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from deep and 76.5 from the line.

He recorded a career-best 22 points vs. North Dakota State where he went 5-of-6 from deep in the game. Kamateros had 10 double-digit scoring outings on the season as well as two 20-plus point games on the season. He hauled in a career-high and season team-high 16 rebounds at SDSU.

South Dakota is led by the reigning Summit League Coach of the Year in Todd Lee who is set to begin his fourth season at his alma mater. The Yotes went 14-11 overall and 11-4 in conference last season to earn the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. The Yotes return three starters from last season in Kamateros, Fuller and Kruz Perrott-Hunt and will tip off the season on November 11 in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon against Air Force.

Preseason Player of the Year

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Rocky Kreuser, North Dakota State

Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State

Sam Griesel, North Dakota State

Josiah Allick, Kansas City

Preseason All-Summit Second Team

Will Carius, Western Illinois

Noah Freidel, South Dakota State

Xavier Fuller, South Dakota

Tyree Eady, North Dakota State

Tasos Kamateros, South Dakota



Preseason Poll (1st) | Total Points

1. South Dakota State (23) | 636

2. North Dakota State (7) | 606

3. Oral Roberts (6) | 545

4. South Dakota | 480

5. Western Illinois | 356

6. Kansas City | 341

7. North Dakota | 279

8. Omaha | 255

9. Denver | 217

10. St. Thomas | 120