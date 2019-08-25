Two-A-Days: Woodbury Central Wildcats

Last year as teams traveled to Moville to take on the Wildcat football team, they had to be sure they took extra good care of the football, because any slip up could cost them the game. Woodbury Central was one of the top teams in the state at takeaways with 28 of them in nine games. Something they say didn’t happen by accident.

“It’s something we work on every day. Strip drill, tackle drill, and everything else,” said Head Coach Kurt Brahmer. “It’s something that’s a part of our routine every day, and it pays off I guess.”

The defense won’t be the same as it was a year ago, but it does return its leader, senior linebacker Wade Mitchell, who led the team with 80 tackles last season, and one of the team’s ten interceptions as well.

Wade Mitchell – Wildcats senior linebacker & running back

“Our defense is going to be fine,” Mitchell said. “We have still quite a few athletes across the field, so I think it’s going to be a fun year.”

“I see him [Mitchell] being the leader on both sides of the offense and defense, and also be a big time player overall for the team,” Brahmer said

Mitchell will also play running back this year, and he’ll be joined in the backfield by fellow senior Mitchell Countryman, who is back at the signal-caller spot after a one-year hiatus last season, both of whom had five rushing scores last season.

“I think it should go well again like that. We’ve got a lot of returning skill players, and a bunch of good lineman coming in,” said Countryman. “So hopefully we get even more this year.

“This year we have quite a few skill players that can be athletic and score. So I feel like it won’t be just us two, we’ll be really spread out to move the ball really well,” said Mitchell. “Our line, I feel like, is what wins us the games, every game. They do all the work in the trenches, and when we have a good game it’s usually because of them.”

Defense and running the ball. It’s a philosophy as old as football itself. Sprinkle in a few turnovers, and you’ve got the Woodbury Central plan to get back to the postseason.”