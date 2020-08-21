Two-a-Days: Woodbury Central

MOVILLE, IA – Last year it took a bit too long for opponents to realize how strong Woodbury Central was. That won’t happen again in 2020.

The Wildcats are coming off a 10-2 season in 2019, making a trip to the UNI Dome for the state semifinals. It was a year of fast offense, and underrated defense. Woodbury Central held opponents to ten points or less eight different times last fall, including four shutouts. On the offensive side of the ball, the Cats were loaded with three-headed-monster of Mitchell Countryman, Ethan Copeland, and Wade Mitchell, who combined for 36 touchdowns in 2019.

Woodbury Central will be relying on their strong depth from last season to step up in 2020, as well as senior quarterback Jase Manker raising his game, after throwing for 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a junior. They say having weapons means nothing if you don’t have a guy to get them the ball. Manker expects to have plenty of guys step up, but will have fellow senior Beau Klingensmith at wideout if times get tough.